UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at uidai.gov.in- Check eligibility and other details here

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released a recruitment notification. Those candidates who are interested can check the details about eligibility and selection on the official website — uidai.gov.in.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued a job advertisement inviting candidates to apply for the position of Assistant Director General (Technology) and other positions. Interested candidates should visit the official website, uidai.gov.in, for more information on eligibility and selection. “Application may also be sent through mail on email id: deputation@uidai.net.in. Applications received after the last date shall not be entertained,” UIDAI in an official notification said.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Last Date to Apply: August 16

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Director: 03 posts
  • Assistant Director General (Technology): 01 post
  • Director (Technology): 01 post

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Director: Officers from the Central Government with three years of regular service in the Pay Matrix Level l2 or higher who hold analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department. OR Officers from the State/UT Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Organization who hold a regular position in the corresponding grade and have the necessary experience.
  • Assistant Director General (Technology): Central Government officers who hold analogous posts on a regular basis in the parent cadre/department.

UIDAI Recruitment 2022; download the official notification here

UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Interested candidates should apply for the 05 positions listed above before August 16, 2022, via the official website, uidai.gov.in.

 

