UIDAI Recruitment 2024: Apply For ASO And AAO Positions By May 16! Age Limit, Salary, And Application Process Inside

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced openings for the positions of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO), inviting applications from interested candidates. Those interested can access the detailed notification on the official website uidai.gov.in.

This recruitment drive offers three vacancies on a deputation basis, each with a tenure ranging from three to five years. Candidates are required to submit their applications along with duly verified copies of relevant documents to the provided address by the deadline, which is May 16, 2024.

Important Dates for UIDAI Recruitment 2024:

Applicants should mark May 16, 2024, as the last date for submitting their applications for the aforementioned positions.

Vacancy Details for UIDAI Recruitment 2024:

The available vacancies include two positions for ASO and one for AAO.

Eligibility Criteria for UIDAI Aadhaar Recruitment 2024:

Candidates aspiring to join UIDAI must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria. The maximum age limit for applicants is 56 years as of the application deadline. Additionally, candidates must possess the requisite qualifications and experience as detailed below:

For Assistant Section Officer: Candidates from the Central Government are eligible if they belong to their original cadre, hold similar positions on a regular basis within the department, have three years of regular service in Pay Matrix Level 5, five years in Level 4, or seven years in Level 3. Similar criteria apply to those in State/UT Administration or Union Territory Government, PSU, or Autonomous Organizations.

For Assistant Account Officer: Candidates should be Central Government Officers from their parent cadre or regularly hold equivalent positions within the department. They must have three years of continuous service in Pay Matrix Level 7 or five years in Level 6. State/UT Officers and those from PSU or autonomous organizations should also have requisite experience.

Furthermore, candidates with qualifications such as Chartered Accountant/Diploma in Cost Accountant/MBA (Finance), Central/Diploma SAS/AS of Organized Accounts Cadre, or relevant experience in account-related work are eligible.

Salary Details for UIDAI Aadhaar Recruitment Officers:

Assistant Section Officers will be placed in Pay Matrix Level-6 of the 7th Central Pay Commission, with a salary ranging from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400. Assistant Account Officers will receive remuneration according to Pay Matrix Level-8, ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100.

Application Process for UIDAI Recruitment 2024:

Interested candidates should fill out the application form and send it to the following address: Director (HR), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office, 7th Floor, MTNL Telephone Exchange, GD Somani Marg, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai - 400 005.