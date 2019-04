New Delhi: In a major setback for Vijay Mallya, a UK court on Monday rejected the plea of the embattled liquor baron against extradition to India. Following the development, it is expected that he will be brought back to India soon.

63-year-old Mallya is wanted in India on alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

He had filed an application in the UK High Court and sought permission to appeal against an extradition order passed by Westminster court.