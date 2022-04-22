New Delhi: Visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said “this was an auspicious moment in friendship with India and between the two largest democracies’’ after he was accorded a grand ceremonial reception and a Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital.

Delhi | UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives guard of honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/IZQGYR30xX — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The UK Prime Minister was earlier received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to the media after the ceremonial welcome, Johnson said that relations with India were never so strong.

#WATCH | "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson said in Delhi pic.twitter.com/f7tuRbFGKj — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

PM Modi also shared a photo with his "friend" UK PM on his official Twitter handle.

Wonderful to see you, my friend PM @BorisJohnson in India on a long-awaited visit. Look forward to our discussions today. https://t.co/6gUxR1PwPH pic.twitter.com/z6Ufv8zgAb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2022

He also thanked the Gujarat government and the people for putting up a grand reception on his arrival in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After his reception, the UK Prime Minister visited Rajghat to lay a wreath on the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi | UK PM Boris Johnson lays a wreath at Raj Ghat and pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/gdx4I4yeFI — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

The British Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day for talks on the UK and India`s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership aimed at bolstering close ties and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

He will be holding a meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at Hyderabad House and later will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi. Johnson reached Delhi late on Thursday night and was received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the Airport.

The British Prime Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday, where he was given a grand welcome. The UK and Indian businesses are going to confirm more than one billion pounds in new investments and export deals on Friday in areas ranging from software engineering to health and creating almost 11,000 jobs across the UK, the British High Commission said in a statement.

