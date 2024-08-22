'Might Throw Nuclear Bomb On India': UK YouTuber Sparks Outrage With Shocking Racist Rants Against Indians

London: A UK-based YouTuber known for his controversial online presence, Miles Routledge, is back in the limelight for the wrong reasons. He has sparked outrage after making racist remarks directed at Indians on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Routledge, who previously gained attention for his harrowing experience of being stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover in 2021, has now come under fire for his offensive posts.

The controversy began when Routledge shared a meme video depicting U.S. President Joe Biden launching nuclear missiles. He accompanied the video with a provocative caption. He suggested that if he were to become Prime Minister of the UK, he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons in response to even minor provocations from foreign powers.

He is clearly a Dalit (lowest caste in India), imagine the smell. I love how there are numerous tiers of castes they're proud of but everyone in the world just points and goes "brown" lol — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) August 21, 2024

Shortly after posting the video, Routledge escalated the situation by making a specific threat against India. "Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it!" he wrote, drawing immediate criticism for his incendiary remarks.

Routledge did not stop there. He proceeded to share a tweet from an anonymous user, mocking them with derogatory language and stereotypes. His comments composed of racial slurs and offensive language targeted the Indian community.

When I become prime minister of England, I'll open the nuclear silos as an explicit warning to any foreign power that interferes with British interests and affairs.



I'm not talking huge incidents, I'm itching to launch and atomize entire nations over the smallest infraction. pic.twitter.com/UGBKYB3pku — Lord Miles (@real_lord_miles) August 20, 2024

As criticism mounted, Routledge responded by doubling down on his stance, claiming that his dislike for India was genuine. "Believe it or not, I just don't like India," he stated in response to a user who accused him of engaging in "rage-baiting."

The YouTuber's remarks have been met with widespread condemnation on social media, with many users calling for accountability and urging platforms to take action against hate speech.

Routledge's comments have reignited debates about online hate speech and the responsibilities of social media platforms in curbing harmful content. Despite the backlash, the YouTuber has yet to issue an apology or retract his statements.