Ukraine President Zelenskyy speaks to PM Narendra Modi, seeks India's support against Russia. Details here

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appealed for India's support against Russia in United Nations. "Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted. "More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings," he added. "Urged to give us political support in Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!" Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted further.

India abstained on a UN Security Council resolution by the US that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, as New Delhi called for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and asserted that dialogue is the "only answer" to settling disputes.

Official sources also told news agenyc PTI that by abstaining from resolution, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant parties to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis.

Though India abstained from voting on the resolution, it called for respecting "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of States and sought immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities", in comments that the sources said reflected a "sharper tone" and criticism of the Russian offensive.

At the crucial UN Security Council session on Friday, Russia used its veto power to block the US-sponsored resolution deploring in the "strongest terms" Russian "aggression" against Ukraine. Besides India, China and the United Arab Emirates too abstained from voting.

While abstaining from voting on the resolution, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' (EoV) after the vote in which it called for "return to the path of diplomacy" and sought immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities".