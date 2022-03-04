Ukraine-Russia war: 16 flights are scheduled over next 24 hours to evacuate Indians, says MEA

New Delhi: Addressing a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that more than 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine borders since India issued advisories, and more are expected to come back in the coming days.

"16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours, including IAF's C-17 aircraft," Bagchi said. He added, "Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since we issued our advisories. There are more people, but it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine." The MEA also informed that while India has requested Ukraine authorities for special trains, "but we haven't heard anything yet. Meanwhile, we are arranging buses."

MEA said that their biggest attention is on eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. "We have managed to get some buses there. Five buses are already operational, more buses will ply later in the evening. 900-1000 Indians stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy," the MEA spokesperson said.

Bagchi also admitted that evacuation looks difficult without a ceasefire. "We urge the parties concerned - Ukraine and Russia - to have a local ceasefire at least so that we can evacuate our people including the students."

Meanwhile, Harjot Singh, an Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine, is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital. The MEA said, "The government of India will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment (in Kyiv) We are trying to ascertain his medical status... Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status...trying to reach out but facing trouble as it's a conflict zone."

"We are reiterating that we are not aware of any Indian being held hostage. They are facing difficulty due to security reasons particulary in Kharkiv but no hostage situation," the MEA confirmed.

The MEA spokesperson also confirmed that India's neighbouring nations have sought help for evacuation. "We have evacuated one Bangladeshi national and received a request from a Nepalese national for evacuation," the MEA said.

