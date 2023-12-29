In another big win for the democratic process in India, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)'s pro-talks faction today signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement pact with the Union Government and the Assam government in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With ULFA signing a peace accord, now only the banned ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah remains the major insurgent outfit in Assam.

The ULFA was formed in April 1979 in the aftermath of an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. It split into two groups in February 2011 with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction giving up violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, who leads the other rebranded ULFA-Independent faction, is against the talks.

Who Is Paresh Baruah?

Paresh Baruah was born in 1956 at Birpara of Assam. He is the vice-chairperson and the commander-in-chief of the United Liberation Front of Assam–Independent (ULFA–I). The Indian security agencies have failed to trace him despite many attempts. As per reports, Baruah is believed to be living somewhere along the China-Myanmar border. Some reports claim that he is in Myanmar while some claim that he is living in China near the Myanmar border and has been receiving funding from a Chinese secret agency.

Some senior army leaders and even political parties have been in favour of involving ULFA-I in talks. Recently, outgoing Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita urged Baruah and his followers to return to Assam and join the mainstream of society. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Assam Congress also urged the government and ULFA-I leadership to involve Baruah in the peace process. Earlier in August this year, Assam CM Sarma had invited Baruah to visit the state as a 'guest' and see the change that the state has undergone before joining the peace talks.