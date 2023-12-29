trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704130
NewsIndia
PARESH BARUAH

ULFA Signs Peace Accord But Where Is Paresh Baruah, Assam's Most Wanted Militant?

The ULFA was formed in April 1979 in the aftermath of an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ULFA Signs Peace Accord But Where Is Paresh Baruah, Assam's Most Wanted Militant?

In another big win for the democratic process in India, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA)'s pro-talks faction today signed a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement pact with the Union Government and the Assam government in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With ULFA signing a peace accord, now only the banned ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah remains the major insurgent outfit in Assam.

The ULFA was formed in April 1979 in the aftermath of an agitation against undocumented immigrants from Bangladesh. It split into two groups in February 2011 with the Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction giving up violence and agreeing to unconditional talks with the government. Paresh Baruah, who leads the other rebranded ULFA-Independent faction, is against the talks.

Who Is Paresh Baruah?

Paresh Baruah was born in 1956 at Birpara of Assam. He is the vice-chairperson and the commander-in-chief of the United Liberation Front of Assam–Independent (ULFA–I). The Indian security agencies have failed to trace him despite many attempts. As per reports, Baruah is believed to be living somewhere along the China-Myanmar border. Some reports claim that he is in Myanmar while some claim that he is living in China near the Myanmar border and has been receiving funding from a Chinese secret agency.

Some senior army leaders and even political parties have been in favour of involving ULFA-I in talks. Recently, outgoing Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita urged Baruah and his followers to return to Assam and join the mainstream of society. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Assam Congress also urged the government and ULFA-I leadership to involve Baruah in the peace process. Earlier in August this year, Assam CM Sarma had invited Baruah to visit the state as a 'guest' and see the change that the state has undergone before joining the peace talks.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu