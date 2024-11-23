LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP MLA Kumar Ailani Set To Face NCP-SP Candidate Omie Kalani

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live: Ulhasnagar Assembly constituency is one of Maharashtra's 288 assembly constituencies. Located in Thane district, it is designated as a General category seat. It is part of the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other assembly segments: Mumbra-Kalwa, Ambernath, Kalyan East, Kalyan Rural, and Dombivli. The constituency is notable for its significant Sindhi community presence.

The city spans an area of 13 square kilometres and is divided into 28s5 blocks. It is renowned for producing rayon silk, dyes, ready-made garments, electrical and electronic equipment, and confectionery. Politically, the seat has consistently witnessed fierce competition between the NCP and BJP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP’s Kumar Uttamchand Ailani won the seat with 43,666 votes, defeating NCP’s Jyoti Pappu Kalani, who secured 41,662 votes. In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, NCP's Jyoti Pappu Kalani emerged victorious with 43,760 votes, while BJP’s Kumar Uttamchand Ailani garnered 41,897 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance has fielded the incumbent BJP MLA Kumar Ailani, while the MVA has nominated NCP-SP candidate Omie Kalani. If BJP secures the seat, Ailani will represent the Ulhasnagar constituency for the fourth time.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The state has seen three chief ministers in the last five years: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.