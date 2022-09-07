NewsIndia
Umesh Katti, Karnataka Minister, dies due to cardiac arrest; CM Basavaraj Bommai says state lost 'experienced statesman'

Umesh Katti was an eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly constituency.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti on Tuesday (September 6, 2022) died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The minister for food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and forest was 61-year-old and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. An eight-time MLA from the Hukkeri assembly constituency, Katti reportedly collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. He had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the death of his cabinet colleague and a "close friend", and said that the state has lost an "experienced statesman, dynamic leader, and a loyal public worker".

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka also termed Katti's death a "huge loss" to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to the Belagavi district.

Several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, including Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Health Minister K Sudhkar and several BJP leaders rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news.

Leader of Opposition and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also expressed grief.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of food and civil supplies minister Umesh Katti. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace," the Congress leader tweeted.

Umesh Katti entered politics in 1985

Umesh Katti was born in Belladbagewadi in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district and entered politics following the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985.

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by JH Patel, BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.

Katti was known for his bold stand on demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region.

(With agency inputs)

