Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed Gang Shooter Vijay Chaudhary Alias Usman Killed In Encounter in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday gunned down an alleged shooter of the Atiq Ahmed gang during an encounter in the Kaudhiyara area of Prayagraj in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. According to reports, the shooter, who was seriously injured during the encounter and succumbed while being rushed to hospital, has been identified as Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman.

The slain shooter is said to be the first among the assailants who attacked Umesh Pal and his security guards on February 24 this year. He was rushed to the Swaroop Rani Nehru Medical Hospital after the encounter but he succumbed to his injuries on the way. The UP Police had earlier declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Usman.

It may be recalled that Umesh Pal, the key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead outside his home in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case and is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. A reward of Rs 2.5 lakh each for the arrest or giving information for the arrest of five persons involved in the killing of Umesh Pal was announced by UP Police on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Bounty Declared On All Accused

The Uttar Pradesh Police has announced Rs 2.5 lakh bounty each on all the five accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Director General of Police (DGP) DS Chauhan said on Sunday that a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced on the five accused - Asad, Arma, Gulam, Guddu Muslim and Sabir - in the case. The Allahabad High Court has cancelled the bail granted to Farhan, an accused of murdering BSP MLA Raju Pal and two security guards in broad daylight.

The bail was granted to Farhan by the Sessions Court on November 24, 2005. There are 26 criminal cases registered against Farhan, which include three cases of murder, three cases of kidnapping, two cases of murderous assaults and raping a minor.

Other than this, cases under Gangster Act, Gunda Act and SC/ST Act are also registered against him."Leaving the petitioner free is putting the life and safety of witnesses and common citizens at risk. The court has cancelled the bail while cancelling the order to release the accused on bail," the court stated.

The Allahabad HC also denied bail to dreaded criminal Mohammad Ashraf alias Khalid Azim, the younger brother of Bahubali mafia don Atiq Ahmed, in the 2015 murder conspiracy case. While rejecting the application, the court said that 51 serious criminal cases had been registered against the accused. He is also accused of the recent murder of Umesh Pal, the eyewitness of the Raju Pal murder.

The Allahabad HC also earlier rejected the bail application of Atiq Ahmed`s son Ali Ahmed in a 2021 extortion case. The court observed that enlarging "such a criminal" on bail would be a threat "not only to the witnesses but also a constant threat to society".Meanwhile, the Prayagraj district administration demolished the property of Atique Ahmed`s aide, Safdar Ali on Thursday.

In a related development, the property of an accused in the killing of the key witness in the murder of Raju Pal, a BSP MLA, was also razed to the ground in Prayagraj. An accused - Arbaaz - was shot in an exchange of fire near the Nehru Park area in Prayagraj`s Dhoomanganj earlier. "Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj. He was driving the car that was used in the murder (of Umesh Pal) and was fired upon," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar had said on Monday.

"Arbaaz died during treatment at the hospital. The UP administration and the police have initiated a campaign against all such miscreants, gangsters, and mafia. There is also a crackdown on those sheltering such people," he added.