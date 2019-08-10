UN diplomats from across the world pay tribute to late Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Diplomats of about 50 countries at the United Nations (UN) have written condolence messages in a tribute to former external affairs minister late Sushma Swaraj, who died of a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

The diplomats of condoling countries wrote their messages in a book at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, New York quarters, with the first message being from Chef de Cabinet to UN Secretary General Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti.

India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin took to Twitter and posted a 2.2-minute video featuring the diplomats' messages to the late senior BJP leader and her family.

In diplomacy, words matter... Diplomats from all across the world visit @IndiaUNNewYork to record condolences on the sad demise of Madam @SushmaSwaraj

Along with the video, Akbaruddin wrote, "In diplomacy, words matter. Diplomats from all across the world record condolences on the sad demise of Madam Sushma Swaraj."

The countries condoling the veteran leader's death were-- Australia, Italy, Switzerland, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Brazil, South Korea, Egypt, Fiji, Georgia, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Germany, Canada, Israel, and UAE among several other countries.

India's beloved politician Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders from across party lines visited Swaraj's home to pay their last respects.

Tributes poured in for the late leader from all across the country as well as abroad. She was well known for her wit on microblogging platform Twitter and never failed to respond to Indians all over the world when they asked for her help regarding any visa-related issues.