UN report vindicates New Delhi's long-standing position that Pakistan is epicentre of global terrorism: India

India on Tuesday (June 2) reacted to the United Nations report about the presence of 6,500 Pakistani fighters in Afghanistan, saying that it "vindicates" New Delhi's long-standing position that Pakistan is an "epicentre of international terrorism."

"We note with serious concern reference in the Report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN designated terrorist organisation al-Qaida and its affiliates in Afghanistan; as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan. Besides, UN designated entities like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-i-Mohammed, operating from Pakistan controlled territories facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan," said a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

"This vindicates India’s long standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism. That proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support. They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world," added the spokesperson.

"Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism. India will continue to contribute and support all efforts towards securing peace, security and stability in Afghanistan," concluded the spokesperson.

According to UN report, the location of LeT and JeM is Mohmand Darah, Dur Baba and Sherzad districts of Nangarhar Province. In Kunar Province, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba retains a further 220 fighters and Jaish-i-Mohammed has a further 30, all of whom are dispersed within Taliban forces.