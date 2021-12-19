'Un-UP-Yogi' Chief Minister: Akhilesh Yadav slams Adityanath over IT raids on SP leaders

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today hit out UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the IT raids on three leaders of his party.

Akhilesh Yadav termed Adityanath as an "Unupyogi (Un+UP+Yogi)" or useless Chief Minister who "can't even operate a computer."

Akhilesh Yadav's sharp jibe came a day after PM Narendra Modi had coined a termed "UP+Yogi = Upyogi" or useful leader of the state, for Adityanath.

The SP chief added that BJP is using central agencies to target the state parties.

"We had no doubt that the number of BJP's top leaders, chief minister will rise when they will feel scared of a defeat," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"They take the help of ED, Income Tax, CBI and other agencies to attack us," he said during a press conference.

"It is the first time that these agencies are being used in a bid to stop the formation of SP government in the state, they use these agency's wherever they fear a defeat in polls," Yadav said

Yesterday, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajeev Rai, Akhilesh Yadav's personal secretary Jainendra Yadav, and party leader Manoj Yadav were raided by the Income Tax department.