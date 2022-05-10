Unacademy's yet another campaign #MeriPehliAcademy goes viral, hits home

New Delhi: A Hindi Doha describes the importance of a teacher. As per the Doha by poet Kabir Das, “Teacher is even greater than God" and who better to play the role of the first God - teacher, a child will ever know than a mother. A mother is the first teacher in every child's life and Unacademy captures this sentiment beautifully in their new campaign film #MeriPehliAcademy.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film showcases the story of a young student - Bulbul, who is moving to a new city in India to live alone. Through the process of setting up Bulbul's mother guides her in every step of the way and this gives her a deep realisation that it is indeed her mother who is her first academy.

From helping us take the first step to picking us up every time we fall, there’s one academy that we learn from throughout our lives – our mothers. To the academy that never shuts its doors no matter where in life we are, a Happy Mother’s Day!#MeriPehliAcademy #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/pxRFiMG1Tl — Unacademy (@unacademy) May 5, 2022

#MeriPehliAcademy campaign on the occasion of Mother's Day is winning hearts.

The campaign film has also seen a huge rise in views and shares. It has also been spoken about across sections from inspiring individuals to celebrities to the common man.

Audience response has been overwhelmingly good towards the campaign with acclaimed celebrities like Genelia D'Souza talking about it.

It is rightly said, "God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers." Mother is our first teacher who always guide us and inspire us to achieve remarkable things. #MeriPehliAcademy pic.twitter.com/sCKG4ZyYFQ — Manish Kaushik (@iboxermanish) May 8, 2022

“Ma” my first words. She taught me how to walk, how to run, how to fly and conquer the world. She made sure that I was at each stage comfortable, ready and strong. She is my backbone in every step that I take, a very “Happy Mother's Day”. #MeriPehliAcademy https://t.co/xuuyAPWgwi — Pragnya Mohan (@pragnyamohan) May 8, 2022

I can’t help but feel nostalgic (actually cry) over this brilliant yet simple msg. From teaching me how to accept my disability to making me independent enough that I can take care of my home, cook & have a meaningful career, my mom is #MeriPehliAcademy pic.twitter.com/kJUk18pzeH — Dr. Malvika Iyer (@MalvikaIyer) May 8, 2022

It has also garnered more than 10 million views, just on YouTube. The campaign #MeriPehliAcademy was also amongst the top three trends on Mothers day despite the IPL game being on air.