Unaware Parents Live With Dead Son For Four Days In Hyderabad

An elderly visually impaired couple in Hyderabad’s Blinds Colony spent four days unaware of their son’s death, living in silence and isolation until neighbors noticed a foul smell emanating the house on Monday and alerted the police.

The deceased, a 30-year-old man, had lived with his parents, who, due to their disability, called out to him repeatedly, unaware he would no longer respond. According to a PTI report citing police, the couple’s son likely passed away in his sleep four to five days prior.

Station head officer Surya Nayak from the Nagole police station shared that the couple, both in their sixties, were left to fend for themselves in the absence of their son, their feeble voices too quiet to reach the neighbors. When the police arrived, they found the couple in a state of semi-consciousness, suffering from dehydration and hunger. Officers promptly provided them with food and water and ensured their safety.

The body has been sent to a state-run hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Upon learning from the couple about their elder son residing in another part of the city, the police promptly notified him of the situation. The visually challenged couple have been placed under the care of their elder son.

(With PTI inputs)