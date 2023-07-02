trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629710
Ajit Pawar Meets NCP Leaders At His Mumbai Residence; Sharad Pawar Says 'Unaware'

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai. However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present. Some MLAs were also present in the meeting. The agenda of the meet was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

'On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed,' he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

