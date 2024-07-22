Unbeatable Natural Beauty of Kashmir: 5 Must Visit Valley’s For Travel Explorer

Are you a traveller soul who likes to explore the world? Then Kashmir is the best place. This is a living heaven on earth. There are many beautiful places with amazing mountain views. If there is a list of top 5 most places on earth then kashmir would be on the first list. Because the unbeatable natural beauty of kashmir is just irresistible and unforgettable. You can never run out of the places to visit in the state of jammu and kashmir. This is an epitome of natural beauty. There are many activities too. In kashmir you get closer to nature. This heals your inner self and makes you refresh. This helps to detoxify all the chaos going in your mind and just admire nature's beauty.

5 Valleys in Kashmir:

Aru Valley: This is a tourist place in Anantnag. This valley is famous for its scenic meadows. You can witness this base camp for trekkers with nature's scenery.

Betaab Valley: You will be amazed by the beauty of Betaab valley of kashmir. Moreover, The interesting fact about the Betaab valley is that the name of this valley is inspired by a bollywood movie starring sunny deol named Betaab.

Gurez Valley: The Gurez valley is located in the high himalaya. This valley is famous for its mountains and rich forest. The meditating lakes and Kishanganga are the most attractive parts of the Gurez valley.

Doodhpathri: The valley of milk. There is a story related to the valley that once there was a saint. Who did the prayer here and when he was finding the water to offer he pricked the ground and milk came out from the ground. Since then on the basis of this belief this valley has been named as Doodhpathri.

Baltal Valley: This Baltal valley is famous for the waterfalls, snowy mountains and glaciers. This Baltal valley is a tourist attraction point due to the different treks.

If you ever wanted to heal your inner self. Seeking to reconnect with nature then you can plan a trip to kashmir. Here you will experience the most beautiful views of nature. Do not wait more, come closer to nature and delve into the meadows of kashmir.