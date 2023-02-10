Unbelievable! Man Gets Swiggy Order From McDonald's in 10 Seconds in Bengaluru - Watch Viral Video

Bengaluru: Have you ever gotten your Swiggy or Zomato order in 10 seconds? It's virtually impossible, you might think but for this Canadian man living in Bengaluru that is exactly what happened in a surprising turn of events. Caleb Friesen, who was craving McDonald's food late at night decided to drive to the nearest outlet but found it to be closed for orders. But he was not willing to give up. He noticed the pick-up counter was surrounded by delivery agents and figured the outlet was still open but for deliveries. Caleb then proceeded to order his meal on Swiggy and luckily the delivery agent assigned his order, it seems, was already at the restaurant.

Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do?



I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved. pic.twitter.com/W3PhzmGJrT — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) February 8, 2023

The delivery agent Sanjay managed to deliver the order in just 10 seconds as Caleb was standing right outside the pick-up window. Caleb recorded the whole incident including the delivery agent's reaction to his fastest-delivered order. He then shared the video on Twitter which left netizens amused. Along with the video, he had written, "Drove to Koramangala for midnight McDonald's, they said they were closed, but the pick-up window was full of delivery guys. What to do? I ordered Swiggy from McDonald's to McDonald's. 10-second delivery achieved."

Glad we could play Cupid to this love story We’re just happy we could take care of your midnight cravings.



P.S - your friendly neighborhood hunger saviour — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 9, 2023

Swiggy also replied to his tweet saying, "Glad we could play Cupid to this love story. We’re just happy we could take care of your midnight cravings."

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to learn about the incident and reacted to the tweet with hilarious replies. The video that was shared on Wednesday (February 8) has garnered more than 15,000 views as of Friday (February 10).