हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India

‘Uncalled for’: India objects to Singapore PM’s remark, summons envoy

The Singapore PM had invoked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru while highlighting how democracy should work in the city-state during a debate in Singapore Parliament. 

‘Uncalled for’: India objects to Singapore PM’s remark, summons envoy

New Delhi: India on Thursday took strong exception to the remarks made by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referring to criminal charges on half of the Indian lawmakers.

"The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side," people familiar with the development said.

 

 

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong was called by the Ministry of External Affairs over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore during the parliamentary debate, news agency ANI said citing sources.

The Singapore PM had invoked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru while highlighting how democracy should work in the city-state during a debate in Singapore Parliament. 

"Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders. Ben-Gurion's Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail,’’ Lee Hsien Loong said

"While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," Lee said.

The 70-year-old Prime Minister of Singapore said each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that Singapore has inherited. 

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IndiaSingaporeNehru's India remarkLee Hsien LoongSingapore Parliament
Next
Story

In an unexpected move, US secretary of State Antony Blinken to speak at UN's Ukraine meet

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia is increasing military power - claims America