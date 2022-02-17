‘Uncalled for’: India objects to Singapore PM’s remark, summons envoy

New Delhi: India on Thursday took strong exception to the remarks made by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong referring to criminal charges on half of the Indian lawmakers.

"The remarks by the prime minister of Singapore were uncalled for. We are taking up the matter with the Singaporean side," people familiar with the development said.

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong was called by the Ministry of External Affairs over the remarks by the Prime Minister of Singapore during the parliamentary debate, news agency ANI said citing sources.

The Singapore PM had invoked former PM Jawaharlal Nehru while highlighting how democracy should work in the city-state during a debate in Singapore Parliament.

"Many political systems today would be quite unrecognisable to their founding leaders. Ben-Gurion's Israel has morphed into one which can barely form a government, despite four general elections in two years. Meanwhile, a stream of senior politicians and officials in Israel face a litany of criminal charges, some have gone to jail,’’ Lee Hsien Loong said

"While Nehru's India has become one where, according to media reports, almost half the MPs in the Lok Sabha have criminal charges pending against them, including charges of rape and murder. Though it is also said that many of these allegations are politically motivated," Lee said.

The 70-year-old Prime Minister of Singapore said each succeeding generation must protect and build upon the system that Singapore has inherited.

