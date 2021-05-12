हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal Class 10 board exams

Uncertainty prevails over West Bengal Class 10 board exams 2021 amid COVID spike

Speaking on West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021, a senior board official said that the school education department has been asked to look at ways to evaluate answer sheets and allot marks to students of class 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic situation. 

Uncertainty prevails over West Bengal Class 10 board exams 2021 amid COVID spike
Representational Image

Kolkata: With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said it is yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled in June or postpone the tests. Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no decision has been taken yet on postponement or cancellation of the exams. "I cannot say anything on the issue at present," he said.

A senior board official told PTI that the school education department has been asked to look at ways to evaluate answer sheets and allot marks to candidates amid the pandemic situation. "We are yet to make any formal decision with regard to holding the exams," he said.

With around 4,000 exam centres in readiness, including adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the board had taken all necessary steps before the second wave of the contagion struck, officials said. This year, the board examinations for Class 10 were scheduled to begin from June 1 and continue till June 10.

