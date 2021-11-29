Undemocratic: Opposition slams suspension of 12 MPs in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: The leaders of the opposition on Monday (November 29) issued a joint statement condemning the “unwarranted and undemocratic” suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the rest of the Winter Session of the Parliament.

Calling the suspension undemocratic, the opposition said that the move was a violation of the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha and the Conduct of Business of the House.

Here’s a copy of the statement.

Leaders of Oppn parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted & undemocratic suspension of 12 MPs...Floor leaders of Oppn parties of RS will meet tomorrow to deliberate on future course of action to resist authoritarian decision of Govt & defend Parliamentary democracy:Joint Statement pic.twitter.com/NuvrMsQVDE — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

According to the statement, the floor leaders of Opposition parties in the Upper House will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decisions of the government and defend the parliamentary democracy.

Earlier today, 12 MPs of Rajya Sabha were suspended from the House for the rest of the Winter Session due to their “unruly and violent behaviour” in the last session of the parliament.

The suspended members are -- Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool.

House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Stated that disruptions and unruly conduct of some members during the last monsoon session continue to haunt all. He urged the members to draw the right lessons from it as all sections of the house and the country ended up as losers from the derailed monsoon session.

Live TV