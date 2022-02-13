हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh undertunnel collapse

Under-construction tunnel in Madhya Pradesh caves in; 7 labourers rescued, 2 still trapped

The incident took place on Saturday after an under-construction tunnel caved in at Sleemanabad in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district trapping nine labourers.  

New Delhi: Seven out of nine labourers, who were trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, were rescued safely by the administration, PTI reported on Sunday (February 13) quoting officials on the ground. 

Seven of them have been pulled out from the debris, so far, Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora told PTI. 

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team and other personnel were making all efforts to rescue the other two trapped workers, said Rajora, who was monitoring the rescue operation from Bhopal. 

Later on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who stock of the situation at the accident site, tweeted soon after the incident was reported that a team of district administration reached the spot and the SDRF team was also present for assistance. 

 “I am in touch with continuous administration. I pray to God that everyone is safe.” tweeted Chouhan. 

The trapped labourers were responding to calls from rescue personnel, Sleemanabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sangh Mitra Gautam said. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the Katni collector and the superintendent of police about the incident. 

Chouhan directed officials to make arrangements for providing treatment to the injured labourers, Rajora said.

(With PTI inputs)

