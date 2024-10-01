Understanding the Different Types and Colors of Indian Passports

Indian passports are essential travel documents issued by the government to citizens who wish to travel internationally. These passports come in various colours, each signifying a specific category of individuals. The colour of the passport is not just cosmetic; it indicates the holder’s status and the purpose of the travel. Let's explore the different types of Indian passports and their corresponding colours.



1. Ordinary Passport (Navy Blue)

The most commonly issued passport in India is the Navy Blue passport, which is for regular citizens. This type of passport is intended for general travel, such as business, tourism, education, or employment. Any Indian citizen applying for a passport through the regular application process will be issued a navy blue one.

Key features of the Ordinary Passport include:

- It is valid for 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors under 18.

- Issued to the general public for everyday international travel.



2. Official Passport (White)

The White Passport is issued to Indian government officials who are travelling abroad for official work or on diplomatic assignments. This includes government representatives, bureaucrats, and other officials on official business abroad. It is different from the diplomatic passport, as it’s meant for officials without full diplomatic status.

Key characteristics of the Official Passport:

- Exclusively for government officials travelling on official assignments.

- The passport is typically issued for the duration of the assignment or mission.



3. Diplomatic Passport (Maroon)

The Maroon Passport is reserved for high-ranking government officials, such as diplomats, consuls, and members of the Indian Foreign Service. This passport allows diplomats to carry out international work under diplomatic immunity. It also grants them special privileges, including smoother customs and immigration processes in foreign countries.

Important details of the Diplomatic Passport include:

- Issued to diplomats and their family members.

- Allows for easy facilitation of diplomatic duties overseas.

- Provides diplomatic privileges in foreign countries.



4. Emergency Certificate (Grey)

Although not technically a passport, the Grey Emergency Certificate is issued to Indian citizens abroad who have lost or had their passports stolen and need to return to India. This temporary travel document allows the holder to travel back to India in emergencies. It is usually valid for a single journey and is issued by Indian embassies or consulates.

Key features of the Emergency Certificate:

- A temporary document used in case of emergencies.

- Valid only for travel back to India.



Passport Size and Validity

All Indian passports are typically issued in a standardized booklet format. The pages are used for visas, travel stamps, and official records. For adults, the validity of an ordinary passport is usually ten years, while for minors, it is five years. Diplomatic and official passports are often valid only for the duration of the assignment.

The Indian government offers different passports based on the nature and purpose of international travel. Whether it's the Navy Blue for ordinary citizens, White for officials, Maroon for diplomats, or the Grey Emergency Certificate for those in need of immediate return, each colour signifies a distinct group and purpose. Understanding these different passport types helps travellers know their rights, privileges, and responsibilities while travelling abroad.



Indian passports are more than just identification documents—they represent the holder's travel purpose, legal rights, and international status. Whether you’re travelling for leisure or serving the nation abroad, the passport you carry holds significant importance.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)