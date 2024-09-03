'Underwear Gang' Strikes In Nashik, Steal Gold And Bananas; Act Caught On CCTV

An ‘underwear gang’ reportedly active in Maharashtra grabbed eyeballs after it broke into a house and a college in Malegaon, Nashik, and stole gold, cash, and bananas. The incident took place on Monday night. According to an NDTV report, the robbers stole around 70 grams of gold worth Rs 5 lakh and bananas. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera, in which the robbers can be seen breaking into the premises. The CCTV footage shows them wearing trunks and vests.

In the footage, four people were seen, and one of them watched as the others opened doors, the NDTV report stated. The robberies by the 'underwear' gang, also known as the 'chaddi baniyan' gang, come days after thefts by the 'gown' gang.

Reportedly, this gang dresses up in women's garments, gowns most of the time, and targets residential neighbourhoods. Last week, many homes in residential localities in Malegaon were targeted by the 'gown' gang. They also stole money from the donation box in a temple.

Similar to the ‘underwear gang’, the actions of the ‘gown gang’ were also caught on a CCTV camera. In the footage, the members were seen wearing gowns and carrying sharp weapons.

Amid the fear in the area sparked by the robberies of the 'gown' gang, local residents are demanding swift action from police.

The 'Chaddi baniyan' Gang

The 'Chaddi baniyan' Gang usually commit crimes wearing trunks and vests and many a times carry sharp weapons. The gang has struck in other parts of the country in the past.

However, there is no clarity yet whether these robberies are connected or the 'underwear' attacks are just a modus operandi to mislead investigators.