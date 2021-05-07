हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhota Rajan

Underworld don Chhota Rajan succumbs to COVID-19 at Delhi AIIMS

 Underworld don Chhota Rajan succumbs to COVID-19 at Delhi AIIMS.

Underworld don Chhota Rajan succumbs to COVID-19 at Delhi AIIMS

NEW DELHI: Underworld don Chhota Rajan succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 infection at Delhi AIIMS on Friday. According to initial reports, the Mumbai underworld gangster, who was undergoing treatment at the AIIMS after his condition deteriorated, died due to COVID-19 related complications in the afternoon.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 26.

Though DGP Tihar Jail said no official information has come in this regard, other sources confirmed his death.

 

 

He was lodged in Delhi's high-security Tihar Jail. The dreaded gangster, who was once part of the Mumbai serial blasts case accused Dawood Ibrahim led D-Company, had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the AIIMS.

Notably, all the criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai were transferred to the CBI and a Delhi-based special court was constituted to try him in the cases.

Chhota Rajan was facing around 70 criminal cases pertaining to extortion and murder in Mumbai.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2018 in a murder case of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey.

Last month, a special CBI court in Mumbai had acquitted Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala who was an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

