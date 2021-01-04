हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chhota Rajan

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 aides jailed for 2 years in extortion case

Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case.

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, 3 aides jailed for 2 years in extortion case

MUMBAI: Mumbai Sessions Court has sentenced Gangster Chhota Rajan and three others to two-year imprisonment in connection with an extortion case.

Chhota Rajan has been accused of threatening Panvel's builder Nandu Wajekar and attempted to extort Rs 26 crore from him.According to details of the case a builder named Nandu Wajekar had purchased land in Pune in 2015 and a commission of Rs 2 crore was decided to be given to an agent named Parmanand Thakkar.

Thakkar, however, demanded for more money, which Vajekar did not agree. Thakkar then allegedly approached Chhota Rajan who sent some of his men to Wajekar's office and demanded Rs 26 crore and also threatened to kill Vajekar.

The four accused in the case are, Suresh Shinde, Laxman Nikam alias Dadaya, Sumit Vijay Matre and Chhota Rajan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chhota RajanGangster Chhota RajanChhota Rajan jailNandu WajekarChhota Rajan extortion
Next
Story

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir snaps road, air traffic, disrupts power supply; thousands of vehicles stranded

  • 1,03,40,469Confirmed
  • 1,49,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20 : Watch Katrina-Vicki's New Year Love Story