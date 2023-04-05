'Undeserved Generosity': Congress Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad Over Party's Criticism

New Delhi: The Congress has criticized its former members, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Jyotiraditya Scindia, following their recent criticism of the party and its leadership. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the two leaders, saying they had been beneficiaries of the party's system, but with their criticism, they revealed their "true character" and that the generosity they had received from the party was "undeserved."

Scindia, a former Congress leader, criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, alleging that the party has been left with no ideology except that of a "traitor," which works against the country.

The fight of Congress is not for the democracy but for its personal gains. It is trying to do everything possible to stay 'politically relevant'.



Everytime, Congress is going to a new low.



- Shri @JM_Scindia



Watch full video:https://t.co/GpOPzsLAhA pic.twitter.com/rFLGqyUMJm — BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2023

In response to Shri @JM_Scindia:



अदाणी मामले पर जेपीसी की हमारी माँग के पश्चात जिन परिस्थितियों में श्री राहुल गांधी की सदस्यता रद्द की गई, उस पर एक विस्तृत चर्चा अवश्य होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/Fj8gml5HHL — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) April 5, 2023

Azad, who is set to release his autobiography, has also criticized the Congress leadership and the party in a series of interviews. He believes that Congress is still run by "remote control," and a "new coterie of inexperienced sycophants" manages its affairs.

Congress media department head, Pawan Khera, slammed Azad, saying he is following the ideology he had opposed for 50 years. He said, "If a leader who spent 50 years in the party still betrayed it, how will the party trust workers like us...he (Azad) has been asserting for the last two days that he is now Azaad (free), but he has actually become 'ghulam (slave).'"

Khera also criticized Scindia for his recent comments. "When Mr. Scindia talks about doing things to stay politically relevant, I can think of his own example. To stay politically relevant he changed his party, he changed his friends, he changed his loyalties, and he is giving us a lecture on how to stay politically relevant."

Khera dismissed Scindia's allegations as "laughable," asserting that the Congress' fight is a fight to save democracy. "He (Scindia) will not understand this as he has gone to the BJP of late," Khera said as quoted by PTI.

Scindia was in Congress for a long time and was considered a close associate of Gandhi. He quit the party and joined the BJP in 2020 following differences with its leadership, leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government.

The Congress party responded to Scindia's criticism, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "beware" of a man who did not stay loyal to his former party and will also "not be loyal" to him.