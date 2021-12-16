Unforgettable moments! PM Narendra Modi touches feet of divyang woman in Varanasi, wins a million hearts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, left an indelible impression on the hearts of millions of Indians by touching the feet of a divyang (differently-abled) woman who had come to meet him in person.

According to reports, a differently-abled woman named Shikha Rastogi had come to meet PM Modi shortly after he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi on December 13.

On seeing the woman, the PM immediately asked about her well-being, and when she stepped forward to take the Prime Minister’s blessings, the PM stopped her and instead touched the woman’s feet.

The sight of India’s Prime Minister, who is also one of the world’s most powerful political leaders, touching the feet of a differently-abled woman left everyone present there spellbound.

The woman was herself deeply touched by the PM’s heart-warning gesture and was seen standing with folded hands, expressing her gratitude and regards to the PM.

Soon after this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also came forward and greeted the woman.

The picture of the PM touching the feet of the woman in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, security personnel and state government officials went viral in no time and was widely shared on social media platforms.

BJP Mahila Morcha’s national president Vanathi Srinivasan aso shared the picture on Twitter and called it respect for all women’s power.

“This is an honour for all women’s power. We all are proud of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ she tweeted.

The PM, who is known for his deep respect for the elderly citizens, women and children, has in past left everyone mesmerized by such heart-warming gestures.

Shikha is differently-abled since birth. Shikha's brother Vishal Rastogi later said, ''I am proud of my sister. I want to appeal to those who have divyang in their house not to consider them as weak.''

