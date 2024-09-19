Advertisement
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER

'Unhappy With Outcome': Medics Continue Strike After Inconclusive Second Round Of Talks

On 40th day of the strike, the talks ended without resolution between junior doctors and West Bengal government.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 07:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'Unhappy With Outcome': Medics Continue Strike After Inconclusive Second Round Of Talks Image: ANI

The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government failed to resolve the ongoing strike. The doctors expressed that they were "unhappy" with the outcome and would continue with their agitation and cease work movement.

On the 40th day of the strike, the talks ended without resolution due to the state government's refusal to provide written minutes of the discussions, the doctors claimed.

After stepping out from Nabanna, the doctors said that the state government agreed on issues regarding safety and security in hospitals but did not give any concrete assurances.

"We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting. Although the state government agreed with a lot of issues regarding safety and security in hospitals, they did not give us any concrete assurances," the doctor said, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government invited junior doctors protesting the RG Kar rape-murder incident to a meeting at the state secretariat at 6:30 PM, in response to their request for a new round of talks.

"The talks are inconclusive. The meeting with the Chief Minister on Monday was held on a positive note, but today's meeting was not at all positive. We have been asked to provide a draft of our other demands to the Chief Secretary, and then they will look into it," said another doctor, PTI reported.

