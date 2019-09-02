close

Delhi

Unidentified woman found dead on metro track near Jhandewalan station

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that an unknown lady aged about 40 years was lying dead on the track.

A PCR call was received at 8:50 AM on Monday at Raja Garden Metro police station that a lady has fallen at Jhandewalan Metro Station in Delhi. 

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found that an unknown lady aged about 40 years was lying dead on the track. After initial inquiry, it was found that the lady has committed suicide by jumping off in front of running metro. 

Police are trying to establish the identity of the deceased lady. The dead body of the lady is being shifted to Lady Harding Medical College for preservation.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had posted a tweet informing that services between Indraprastha and Kirti Nagar metro stations were disrupted due to a passenger found on the tracks at Jhandewalan.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi MetroJhandewalan
