Uniform Civil Code In Assam Soon? Himanta Cabinet Repeals Muslim Marriage And Divorce Act

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah pitching for uniform civil laws for all sections of society, the BJP-ruled states are working to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the coming days. After Uttarakhand became the first state to bring the UCC Act since independence, now Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam is also working in the same direction.

According to reports, the Assam Cabinet today revoked the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935. Consequently, all issues pertaining to Muslim marriages and divorces will now be governed by the Special Marriages Act. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. State Minister Jayanta Mallabarua described it as a stride towards realizing the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing the media, Mallabarua said the Assam Muslim Marriage & Divorce Registration Act, 1935, under which 94 Muslim registrars are still functioning, has been repealed today. He further added that now the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces will be taken up by the District Commissioner and the District Registrar.

The Assam minister also said that the 94 Muslim registrars will now be discharged from their duties and would be given Rs 2 lakh each as a one-time compensation.

Apart from Uttarakhand, Goa has Uniform Civil Laws that it retained from the pre-independence era. The UCC has been a key poll plank of the BJP.