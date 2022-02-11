Uniform Civil Code need of the hour, should be discussed in Parliament: Giriraj Singh

Amid the row over wearing 'hijab' in schools and colleges, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Friday said the Uniform Civil Code is the "need of the hour" and it should be discussed both in Parliament and in the society.

The Hijab row started in Karnataka in December-end when a few students of a government pre-university college in Udupi who attended classes wearing headscarves were asked to leave the campus.

The matter then spread to different parts of the state, with youngsters, backed by right-wing outfits, responding by wearing saffron scarves. With the protests taking a violent turn at some places earlier this week, the state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for the institutions.

Interacting with reporters, Giriraj Singh described the row over wearing 'hijab' as a "disturbing trend aimed at muddling the atmosphere of the country".

"There are some vote ke saudagar (votes dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing Hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament," he said.

The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the Hijab row, on Thursday requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

Thereafter, the state government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions while the opposition Congress alleged the 'hijab' controversy is part of a conspiracy to poison the minds of the young people.