UNION BUDGET 2023-24

Union Budget 2023-24: BJP to Hold Nationwide Campaign to Highlight Pro-People Measures

Union Budget 2023-24: The campaign will begin the day the budget is presented in Parliament and will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:06 AM IST|Source: PTI

Union Budget 2023-24: BJP to Hold Nationwide Campaign to Highlight Pro-People Measures

New Delhi: The BJP will start a 12-day nationwide campaign on Wednesday to make people aware of the "pro-people" measures announced in the Union Budget, party leaders said.

The campaign that will begin the day the budget is presented in Parliament will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi and it will conclude on February 12, they said.

BJP president JP Nadda has formed a task force comprising nine members, including party general secretary Sunil Bansal and heads of its farmer and youth wings, to organise discussions, press conferences or seminars on the Union Budget in all districts of the country, they said.

A day after the Union Budget is presented in Parliament, chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states, as part of the campaign, will hold press conferences, party leaders said, adding that in states where the party is not in power, BJP unit heads and leaders of opposition in the assembly will hold press conferences.

In 50 major cities of the country, ministers of the Narendra Modi government will hold press conferences to highlight the "pro-people" measures announced in the Union Budget, they said.

After the budget is presented, the BJP is also expected to hold a meeting of its spokespersons.

To finalise programmes and decide the blueprint of the BJP's campaign on the Union Budget, a task force constituted for it met at the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

This Union Budget will the last full-fledged budget of the second term of the Modi government as general elections will be held in 2024. Hence, the ruling BJP at the Centre wants to make the most out of this campaign.

Earlier too the BJP has organised nationwide public awareness exercises to make people aware about various reforms and initiatives announced by the Modi government in its Union Budgets.

