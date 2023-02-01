Union Budget 2023: 'Manhole To Machine...,' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Major Initiative For Improving Sewage System

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a major initiative for improving the Sewage System across the country. While presenting the Union Budget 2023-2024, the Finance Minister announced that states and cities will be encouraged to take up urban planning.FM Sitharaman said that all cities and towns will be enabled for 100 per cent transition of sewers and septic tanks from "manhole to machine'' hole mode. Cities will also be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds, the Finance Minister said.

The government launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25 June 2015. Hundred of smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018.

The world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties, Finance Minister Sitharaman said as she began her Union Budget speech in parliament.

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said in her Budget speech. In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates India's achievements.

The economy is pegged to grow by 7 per cent in FY23 (2022-23) and by 6.5 per cent (6.0-6.8 per cent) in FY24 as the global environment remains rife with uncertainty.