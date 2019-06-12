Union Cabinet approves new Triple Talaq Bill, extends President's Rule in J&K for six months

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 by replacing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Second Ordinance, 2019. The Union Cabinet also approved the extension of President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months with effect from July, 3 2019.

The new Bill cleared by Union Cabinet proposed to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal. It also makes it an offence punishable with imprisonment up to three years and fine. The new Bill also provides for payment of subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and dependent children.

The Bill approved by the Union Cabinet also proposed to make the offence cognizable and further provides for hearing the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced, before the accused is released on bail by the Magistrate. Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the new bill will be introduced in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha beginning June 17.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was introduced by the government earlier, was opposed by opposition parties which claimed that the provision for jail term for the husband must be removed as it was legally untenable. Once passed by both Houses of Parliament, the new bill will replace an ordinance issued earlier this year.

In the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is planning to convert 10 ordinances into law. Since the Modi government assumed power for the second term after registering a convicing win in the recently held Lok Sabha election, it has decided to convert these ordinances into laws as soon as possible. It is to be noted that the government need to convert these ordinances into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session or else they will lapse.