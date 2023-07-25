trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640467
Union Cabinet Clears Bill To Replace Delhi Services Ordinance For Control, Posting Of Officers

The AAP dispensation has vehemently opposed the ordinance claiming that is an attempt to muzzle the voice of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday cleared the bill seeking to replace the Centre's Ordinance on the control of services in Delhi. The Centre's ordinance issued on May 19 sought to overturn a Supreme Court order which had given executive powers to the Delhi government in service matters, including the transfer and posting of officers.

The ordinance had become one of the latest flashpoints between the BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi. The AAP dispensation has vehemently opposed the ordinance claiming that is an attempt to muzzle the voice of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.. An ordinance is brought by the government when the parliament is not in session but it must be cleared by the legislature within six weeks of its reassembly.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of Group A officers from the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre. It would also empower the body to initiate disciplinary actions against them.

