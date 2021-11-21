हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Union Cabinet

Union Cabinet likely to approve withdrawal of farm laws on November 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday announced on the occasion of Gurupurab the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval on Wednesday the bills for withdrawal of the three farm laws, sources in the government said.

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

The winter session of Parliament would commence from November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

