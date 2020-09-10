Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank confers CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers, principals

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) felicitated and conferred CBSE Teachers Award to 38 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools during an online ceremony in New Delhi.

These awards were presented for the year 2019-20 in honour of the teachers and principals for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion Pokhriyal expressed that teachers lay the basic foundation of education and that teaching is a most respected profession.

"The purpose of these awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers, who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students," said Pokhriyal.

The Minister highlighted that in the New Education Policy 2020, teachers have been placed right at the centre of the education system. It has been mentioned in the policy that all the schools must have an adequate number of teachers and such environment shall be provided so that work culture in the schools is enhanced.

The Minister congratulated the teacher awardees for their excellent service, dutifulness and extraordinary contribution in the field of education.

Each award reportedly consists of a Merit Certificate, a shawl and an amount of Rs 50,000. The applicants are evaluated on the basis of General and Specific criterion under each category and several parameters related to school education and their contribution. The 38 awardees are Primary and, Middle-Level Teachers, Language teachers, Science, Social Science, Physical Education, Mathematics, Economics, IT, Fine Arts teachers, School Counsellors, Vice-Principals and Principals.

Notably, CBSE has been following an online selection process since 2018.

Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Anita Karwal, and Chairman CBSE Manoj Ahuja were also present during the occasion.

Several other distinguished guests from the Ministry of Education, NVS, KVS, CBSE, principals, teachers, students, parents and families from all over joined online to watch the program.

Sanjay Dhotre congratulated the awardee teachers and commended them for their important role as a mentor and for successful discharge of their duties. He said that since every student is different and unique, education should be according to the individual needs and nature of each student so that children become courageous, confident human beings with strong character and may be able to build their bright future.