Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, wife take second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

The Health Minister’s wife Nutan Goel first took the Covaxin jab after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot.

Watch Now ! Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan gets inoculated with 2nd dose of #COVID19Vaccine at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #LargestVaccineDrive https://t.co/AbSV6oqDLJ — DrHarshVardhanOffice (@DrHVoffice) March 30, 2021

They had taken the 1st dose of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech on March 2.

Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

There are only a few rare cases wherein people contracted COVID-19 after taking vaccines. Even if someone tests positive after taking vaccines, it minimalizes the chances of their hospitalization or admission to ICU wards: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/ow4mZ7zm2k — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

He had asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccine underlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic.

The Health Minister said, "There are 430 districts in the country where not a single case of coronavirus has been reported in the last 28 days. The situation is under control but we don't have to be complacent in terms of observing COVID appropriate behaviour.''

The government allowed vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

Live TV