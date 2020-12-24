हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam and Manipur from December 26

Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Assam and Manipur from December 26-27.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam and Manipur from December 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will undertake a two-day visit to Assam and Manipur from December 26. He will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Guwahati and distribute financial grants to 8,000 'namghars' or Vaishnavite monasteries under the Assam Darshan programme, officials said on Thursday.

In Manipur, he will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur medical college, an IIT at Muongkhong, a state government guest house, the state police headquarters and the integrated command and control centre in Imphal.

Besides distribution of financial grants to the 'namghars', Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist destination, a home ministry official said.

The Batadrava Than, a Vaishnavite monastery in Nagaon district of Assam, was established by Srimanta Sankardeva, a 15th-16th century Assamese saint-scholar, poet and socio-religious reformer.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Guwahati, the second medical college in the city, and nine law colleges to be set up across Assam.

"On December 26, his programmes in Guwahati include a function at 1 pm at which he will distribute financial grants to 8,000 Namghars (traditional Vaisnavite monasteries of Assam) under the Assam Darshan programme, laying of the foundation stone for the development of ‘Batadrava Than’ as cultural and tourist destinations, laying the foundation stone of the New Medical College in Guwahati (the second medical college in the city) and nine Law Colleges to be established across Assam," read a statement.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will attend the programmes in Guwahati while his Manipuri counterpart N Biren Singh will be present in the events in Imphal. 

"On December 27, at a function in Imphal at 11.15 am the Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the State Govt Guest House at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka located in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police HQ at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal," added the statement.

