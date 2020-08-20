Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

NEW DELHI: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday (August 20, 2020) announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The Union Minister took to Twitter to share the news. "I am hospitalized on the advice of doctors. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, isolate themselves and get themselves examined," he tweeted.

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

He also informed that he would be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The Minister also urged all those who had come in contact with him in the recent past to undergo COVID-19 tests and put themselves in self-quarantine.

India's coronavirus cases breached the 28-lakh mark with the highest ever single-day spike of 69,652 fresh cases of infections. While the death toll rose to 53,866 with 977 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases stand at 28,36,926 which is inclusive of 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured cases and 53,866 the number of deaths.

On Wednesday, a record of 9,18,470 samples was tested said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) taking the total number of samples tested till August 19 to 3,26,61,252.

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with a total of 1,56,920 active cases, 4,37,870 cured patients while the death toll stands at 20,687.

Followed by Tamil Nadu with 53,860 active cases, 2,89,787 discharged patients and death toll of 6,007.

Andhra Pradesh`s active case tally stands at 85,130 while the number of cured patients are 2,18,311 and 2,820 fatalities while Delhi has a total of 11,068 active cases, 1,39,447 discharged patients and 4,226 deaths.