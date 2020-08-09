Union Minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, hospitalised

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday (August 8) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

Meghwal is the fourth Union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health," he tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।

मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे । — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020

It may be recalled that Meghwal was in news a few days ago when he launched a papad brand named 'Bhabhi Ji papad' and posted a video on social media claiming that the consumption of 'Bhabhi Ji papad' will help drive away the deadly viral disease.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVId-19 on August 2 and he is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for coronavirus on August 4. The BJP leader from Odisha was also admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.