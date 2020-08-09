हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, hospitalised

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday (August 8) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal tests positive for coronavirus COVID-19, hospitalised

Union Minister of State in Ministry of Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday (August 8) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. He has been admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

Meghwal is the fourth Union minister to have tested positive for coronavirus.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested. The first test was negative, the second test came positive today. I am fine but have been admitted to AIIMS on medical advice. I request that those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please take care of your health," he tweeted.

It may be recalled that Meghwal was in news a few days ago when he launched  a papad brand named 'Bhabhi Ji papad' and posted a video on social media claiming that the consumption of 'Bhabhi Ji papad' will help drive away the deadly viral disease.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary also tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and was admitted to a hospital in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVId-19 on August 2 and he is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram. 
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also tested positive for coronavirus on August 4. The BJP leader from Odisha was also admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Arjun Meghwal
