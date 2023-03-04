topStoriesenglish2579904
SANJEEVANI COOPERATIVE SOCIETY SCAM

Union Minister Gajendra Sekhawat Files Defamation Case Against Ashok Gehlot; Rajasthan CM Accuses Him Of Duping People

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has accused the Union minister of being involved in the 'Sanjeevani Cooperative Society Scam', which he said has "looted the lifetime deposits of more than one lakh victims amounting to more than Rs 900 crore".

Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Rajasthan: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on Saturday filed a defamation suit against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at New Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for making misleading statements against him. Sekhawat, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan`s Jodhpur, has sought financial compensation against Rajasthan CM for damaging his reputation. The Rajasthan CM has accused the Union minister of being involved in the 'Sanjeevani Cooperative Society Scam', which he said has "looted the lifetime deposits of more than one lakh victims amounting to more than Rs 900 crore". Earlier today, Gehlot had said that he will welcome the move of Shekhawat to file a defamation case against him as this will bring the matter into national focus. 

"I will welcome it (defamation case). This would expedite the case and help the victims who have lost money to the scam," the chief minister told reporters when asked about Shekhawat's plan to file the defamation case against him in Delhi.

"This man (Shekhawat) should be ashamed of himself. Being a Union minister, he should have called the victims and helped them get justice," he said.

Gehlot said the Rajasthan government is ready to cooperate in the investigation of the case. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take note of the scam.

The senior Congress leader added that his government has written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the matter but in vain. He said the right to confiscate property is with the ED and the Special Operations Group of the state police cannot seize the property of the accused.

