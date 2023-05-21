'G-Pay Has Become Gehlot-Pay': Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat Slams 'Corrupt' Rajasthan Govt

Jaipur: Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday alleged that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan was the "most corrupt" and has been trying to "appease" people belonging to a particular religion for its "vote bank politics".

"This government has crossed all limits of corruption. I think nowadays in the language of digital currency like Google Pay is called as G-Pay, today G-Pay in Rajasthan has become Gehlot-Pay," Shekhawat told reporters in Ladnun of Nagaur district.

He was in Nagaur to attend the BJP State Working Committee meeting.

Reacting to the seizure of Rs 2.31 crore in Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur, Shekhawat said, "We have been continuously saying that the current Gehlot government is the most corrupt government in the history of this democratic India".

He said that the ACB, the Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate should have been informed in such a case.

"There is also talk that there is a big difference between the amount disclosed and the amount recovered," Shekhawat, who is the Union Jal Shakti minister, said.

On posters reportedly coming up on the alleged "exodus" of Hindus in the Kishanpole area of Jaipur city, Shekhawat said that such situations exist in many areas in Rajasthan.

"The way the Gehlot government has indulged in appeasement in the last four and a half years, there are several examples across the state... The way they tried to please members belonging to a particular religion to augment their vote bank, it reminds people of the Mughal rule," Shekhawat said.

He said the BJP will fight relentlessly to rid the state of "this corrupt rule and anti-farmer, anti-youth and anti-Hindu government".

"The central government follows the path of honesty and the Congress government of the state runs on dishonesty! We BJP workers will free Rajasthan from these dishonest people this time. This is a fight between honesty and corruption," the BJP leader tweeted on Saturday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Shekhawat have been targeting each other over the issue of corruption.

Shekhawat had defeated the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Jodhpur. Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.