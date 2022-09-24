Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat honours columnist Abhishek Gupta, others

Addressing the 'Ganga Ka Lal' program at Constitution Club of India, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, 'We do not have any shortage of water, i'ts just lack of good management. We should think on how can we make proper use of water in agriculture sector, and manage it because most of the water used, is being utilised in agriculture."

"We need to conserve rain water to maintain our water eco system. We should think on, what is our duty towards water conservation and we all must join this campaign," he added.

On this occasion, Shekhawat honored eminent social worker, environmentalist and scholars from all over the country, who had made special contribution in water conservation. He conferred the "Ganga Ka Lal" award to columnist and political analyst Abhishek Gupta, who made people aware about pollution-free society & water conservation through his articles. Gupta is writing on social issues for a long time. Along with Gupta, Sanjay Yadav was also honored for his social work.

In this program, various topics related to water including water conservation, conservation of glaciers, ground water level, drinking water, water pollution were discussed in depth. Special guest Anubhav Mohanty (MP, Kendrapara Odisha), Justice Karuna Nand Bajpai and Guest of Honor Ravindra Kumar (District Magistrate, Jhansi) expressed their views on the issues related to water conservation.

It's notable that Indian government is aggressively making moves towards water conservation. To encourage social workers and other contributors working in the field of water conservation, government keeps honoring them from time to time.