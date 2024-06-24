Advertisement
Union Minister JP Nadda Named Leader Of House In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister JP Nadda will be replacing Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 05:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
JP Nadda, the Union Health Minister and a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was named the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha today. In the Cabinet, Mr. Nadda is also in charge of the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio. The Union Minister will be replacing Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House. Goyal took oath as a member of the Lower House.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Besides Nadda, there are 11 members of the Upper House who are in the Union Council of Ministers.

