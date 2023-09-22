NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju has launched a book 'Nation Calling' written by 2008-batch IAS Sonal Goel. Speaking about the book, Kiren Rijiju said that this book is not only for the Civil Service aspirants but goes beyond and is for every youth who is aiming high in life and willing to contribute towards the country. 'It's a must-read for the young generation," said Rijiju.

In her address, Goel shared some anecdotes from her 15-year-long journey as an administrator, and the inspiration behind 'Nation Calling.' She emphasized the boundless potential that lies within each individual and encouraged aspiring civil servants to persevere through challenges. She further highlighted the transformative power of service, reminding the audience that it extends beyond bureaucratic confines and resonates in the hearts of citizens yearning for a more inclusive India.

The event was attended by an illustrious array of guests, including esteemed luminaries, government officials, academics, scholars, students and many aspiring civil servants.

Speaking at the event as the distinguished Guest of Honour Prof. Najma Akhtar, VC of Jamia Millia Islamia said, Sonal Goel's book 'Nation Calling' is a comprehensive guide designed to empower readers and equip them with the knowledge, strategies and mindset required to navigate the UPSC Civil Services Examination.