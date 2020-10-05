हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister Kishan Reddy says Centre planning to amend IPC, CrPC

He also commented on the proposed Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat and expressed that it will bring key changes in the functioning of the country's police system.

Photo: Twitter@kishanreddybjp

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday (October 4, 2020) said that the central government is planning to make amendments to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"The Central government is planning to make changes to the IPC and CrPC. We are also seeking suggestions on this (to amend IPC, CrPC)," said Reddy.

The Minister was in Amberpet to inaugurate and dedicate CCTV network to his constituents in Amberpet of Secunderabad parliamentary constituency.

"Since when I was an MLA from Amberpet, installation of CCTV across the constituency has been a priority, and I’m happy to have dedicated the CCTV Network today as the MP, at DCP Office, Amberpet," Reddy tweeted after the event.

Notably, the IPC is substantive law which defines different types of crimes and punishments for them, such as murder, rape, theft, extortion, etc. On the other hand, CrPC prescribes the procedure to be adopted for the trial and conviction of the offenders.   

He also commented on the proposed Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat and expressed that it will bring key changes in the functioning of the country's police system.

On the National Forensic Sciences University, he expressed that it would enable students in the country to enrich themselves in law, criminology and other related disciplines, as well as excel in forensic science research.

Notably, the two bills to set up the Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Forensic Sciences University were passed by the upper and lower houses in September.

Reddy was joined by Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and other local leaders.

Earlier on Monday (October 5) while talking about the Farm bills (now laws), the Minister said that these will empower and enrich our 'annadatas', helping them sell their produce at more remunerative prices and doubling their incomes.

 

(With inputs from news agencies)

