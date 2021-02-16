हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers ‘Chadar’ at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Narendra Modi

Naqvi also read out the message of PM Modi in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of 809th Urs. "This annual celebration is a beautiful example of social unity and brotherhood," PM Modi said in his message.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers ‘Chadar’ at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Narendra Modi
Photo: PIB

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) offered 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 809th Urs.

Naqvi also read out the message of PM Modi in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Prime Minister Modi in his message said, “Greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the occasion of 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This annual celebration is a beautiful example of social unity and brotherhood. The harmonious coexistence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country. Various Saints, Pir and Fakirs of our country have played a key role in protecting and strengthening this heritage. Their eternal message of peace and harmony has always enriched our socio-cultural heritage.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers ‘Chadar’ at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi added, “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who has left an indelible imprint in the society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values ​​and views will always continue to inspire humanity. On the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I express my tributes to him by sending “Chadar” at Ajmer Sharif Dargah and pray for happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of the country.”

On the occasion, Naqvi said that the life of Gharib Nawaz inspires us to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony. 

He said that tolerance and harmony is the DNA of India and nobody can ‘defame and demolish’ this proud legacy of our country.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiMukhtar Abbas NaqviAjmer Sharif dargahSufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti
Next
Story

Indian 'Influencers' have been contributing to anti-India information warfare of Khalistanis-Pakistanis: Disinfo Lab Report

Must Watch

PT9M33S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor of the film MS Dhoni committed suicide, posted video before dying