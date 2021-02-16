Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers ‘Chadar’ at Dargah Ajmer Sharif on behalf of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday (February 16, 2021) offered 'Chadar' on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti on the occasion of 809th Urs.

Naqvi also read out the message of PM Modi in which he conveyed greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in India and abroad on the occasion of annual Urs.

Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. pic.twitter.com/DHa1f5p0kk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2021

According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Prime Minister Modi in his message said, “Greetings and best wishes to followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the occasion of 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This annual celebration is a beautiful example of social unity and brotherhood. The harmonious coexistence of various religions, sects and beliefs associated with them is a magnificent heritage of our country. Various Saints, Pir and Fakirs of our country have played a key role in protecting and strengthening this heritage. Their eternal message of peace and harmony has always enriched our socio-cultural heritage.”

PM Modi added, “Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, who has left an indelible imprint in the society with his Sufi thoughts, is the ideal symbol of our great spiritual traditions. Promoting the spirit of love, unity, service and harmony, Gharib Nawaz’s values ​​and views will always continue to inspire humanity. On the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, I express my tributes to him by sending “Chadar” at Ajmer Sharif Dargah and pray for happiness, well-being and prosperity of the people of the country.”

On the occasion, Naqvi said that the life of Gharib Nawaz inspires us to strengthen the commitment to communal and social harmony.

He said that tolerance and harmony is the DNA of India and nobody can ‘defame and demolish’ this proud legacy of our country.



Live TV